Minimum wage increases for appointed staff at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at Indiana University are getting a pay bump as part of the school’s operating budget for the new fiscal year.

The raise is for appointed staff at IU. Effective immediately, staff will get a pay increase to $13.66 an hour with a $15-an-hour rate starting July 1.

The move completes a plan approved by the board of trustees in 2017 to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour by the 2021-22 fiscal year.