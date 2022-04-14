Local

Minority Health Month, health importance in black and brown communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — April is Minority Health Month. The state health department has a full calendar of events, and we’re halfway through.

Dr. Kris Box is the state health commissioner. Antoinette Holt leads the office of minority health.

This month highlights the issues and concerns among underserved populations.

Doctor Kristina Box says it is important to decrease disparities in health outcomes and health metrics in black and brown communities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has allowed them to work with community partners to assess the health issues happening in minority groups.

