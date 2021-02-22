Minority-owned tech company collecting coats for Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local minority-owned technology company is working hard to get coats to those less fortunate this winter. It’s called The Indy Coat Thrive Drive and it benefits Wheeler Mission.

It’s a new tradition for Plug, an Indianapolis-based company that’s innovating how people connect, contact and collaborate locally. They have been collecting jackets since the beginning of January. More than 150 coats have been donated.

They’re trying to get millennials attention. In a world where social media is prominent, the company working through various ideas to bring awareness.

“I think we are all caught up in our Instagram world and our lives, our feeds and so we wanted to do our part to get in front of them,” Plug founder Cesar Paz said. “We wanted to use bright colors, we wanted to get their attention and make it cool to donate, to get involved and to get plugged in.”

New and gently used coats can be dropped off at several Indy locations. Those include Indy Auto Man, Wave 1 Studio, The Little Studio in Broad Ripple and Noblesville Imports on the north side. At each location, there is an interactive digital box, which allows you to scan the barcode to get to their website.

If you can’t make it to one of the drop-off locations, you can request a box be shipped to your house to put the coats in and ship back.

There’s also a way to support online through a GoFundMe page, with a goal of $5,000. All of the proceeds go to Wheeler Mission.

