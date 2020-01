INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2020 Indiana State Fair queen was crowned Sunday evening.

Miss Vanderburgh County, Claudia Duncan, won it this year.

Duncan becomes the third “Miss Vanderburgh County” in the last five years to win the title.

She says a lot of preparation went into being crowned.

Duncan says winning still hasn’t sunk in.

She will have a busy summer attending many county fairs followed by attending Purdue University, where she is majoring in Data Science.