13-year-old girl missing, IMPD needs public’s help finding her

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lucia Hernandez Paguada was last seen on the 700 block of N. Linwood Avenue, on Indy’s eastside, on Dec. 21 when her family reported her missing.

Lucia is 5 feet 3 inches, 93 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD says Lucia may be in danger.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).