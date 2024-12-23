41°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
41° Indianapolis

13-year-old girl missing, IMPD needs public’s help finding her

Lucia Hernandez Paguada (Provided photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lucia Hernandez Paguada was last seen on the 700 block of N. Linwood Avenue, on Indy’s eastside, on Dec. 21 when her family reported her missing.

Lucia is 5 feet 3 inches, 93 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD says Lucia may be in danger.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kountry Kitchen Hosts 16th Annual...
News /
Consumer Reports: Dangers of button...
Local News /
Gov.-elect Mike Braun announces key...
Indiana News /
I Love to Read: Letters...
Life.Style.Live! /
How to keep holidays happy...
Life.Style.Live! /
GANGGANG’s ‘MELT’ New Year’s Eve...
Entertainment /
Make healthy holiday eating a...
Life.Style.Live! /
4 Greenwood men charged with...
Crime Watch 8 /