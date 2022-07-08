Local

Missing Greene County 12-year-old believed to be walking to Clay County

LYONS, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year-old girl from a Greene County town is missing, the sheriff’s department in Bloomfield says.

Jenny Chaney left her home about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, says a news release from Sgt. Jordan Allor of the Greene County Sheriffs Department. Cheney is believed to be trying to walk north to adjoining Clay County.

Chaney was last seen wearing a black tie-dyed tank top, and black and orange leggings. She has light brown, medium-length, straight hair, the release said.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 812-384-4411.