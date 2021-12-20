Local

Missing Greenfield woman safely located

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Rosalee Thompson was canceled on Monday at noon. Greenfield police tweeted she was safely located.

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a missing Greenfield woman, says an Indiana Silver Alert.

Rosalee Thompson, 68, was last seen at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators with Greenfield Police Department described Thompson as 5-feet-3 and 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Greenfield is 25 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.