Missing Middletown man found dead at Geist Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The body of a Middletown man who went missing at the Geist Reservoir was discovered Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered the water from his boat on Saturday and never resurfaced. Conservation officers were dispatched to the reservoir near the 11000 block of Olio Road for a person missing in the water at approximately 6:35 p.m.

His body was located near where he was last seen, the DNR said in a press release.

The incident remains under investigation, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.