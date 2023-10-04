Mitchell woman dies in three-vehicle crash including 2 tractor-trailers

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Mitchell, Indiana, woman died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash including two semis on State Road 37 in Orange County.

The woman was identified as 64-year-old Debra Jean.

Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police troopers and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 900 S.

During their preliminary investigation, troopers learned that a 2011 Chevrolet driven by Jean was traveling south on S.R. 37 on a curve. A 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by Joseph Dosier, was traveling north on S.R. 37 on the same curve when Jean hit the left tandem axles of the trailer Joseph was hauling.

Jean then hit another semi, a 2023 Peterbilt driven by Sidney Dosier, head-on. Sidney’s semi slid off of the highway with the trailer blocking the lane. Jean’s vehicle stopped on the west side of the highway in an embankment.

The road remained closed for several hours while responders cleared the scene of the vehicles and debris.

Jean was pronounced dead at the scene. Sidney Dosier was taken to I.U. Health Bedford Hospital for observation.

Investigators say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.