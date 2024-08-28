Modern Apprenticeship Program partners high school students with Indianapolis employers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: A general view of atmosphere during the Mentorship Program College and Career Fair at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — EmployIndy is helping high school students explore future careers and get paid in the process with the Indy Modern Apprenticeship Program (MAP).

Organizers say MAP is a three-year career-connected learning experience that matches high school students with local employers in high-growth, in-demand industries.

During their time in the program, apprentices earn their high school diploma, college credits, relevant credentials, and professional experience. Employers fill key roles today while building their talent pipeline for the future by taking a lead role in developing the local workforce.

EmployIndy says it’s a win for students, employers, and the community.

On Wednesday, Marie Wright, the associate director of youth apprenticeships at EmployIndy, and Kim Moreno, Pike High School student and HR apprentice at Eli Lilly & Company, joined Daybreak to discuss the program.

Wright says what makes this program different than a traditional apprenticeship is the broad spectrum of industries involved.

“While we do have apprenticeships in some of those more traditional industries like construction or advanced manufacturing, apprenticeships have expanded to include other high-growth, in-demand industries like business operations, information technology, finance, healthcare services, and education,” Wright said.

Apprentices are paid and have an opportunity for annual increases throughout their time in the program. Organizers say the paid employment is mission-critical to making this a sustainable solution and addressing equity.

If you’re a student or an employer looking to get involved in the Modern Apprenticeship Program, visit their website.