Moe’s Southwest Grill temporarily closing 7 locations in Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re curious why your neighborhood Moe’s location seems closed, chances are it might be.
Moe’s Southwest Grill announced the closure of 7 different locations in the greater Indianapolis area starting Monday.
A spokesperson from the company told News 8 that the grill’s locations are independently owned and operated, and many factors go into the decision to close locations.
“The Greenwood, Fishers, IUPUI, Noblesville, and Lebanon locations are temporarily closed. A number of factors go into the decision to close a location,” the spokesperson for Moe’s said Monday.
The affected locations are listed below.
- Fishers Town Commons – 8235 E. 116th St.
- Greenwood – 7853 U.S. 31 S.
- Indianapolis – 910 West 10th St.
- Lebanon – 1519 W. South St.
- Muncie – 909 W. McGalliard Rd.
- Noblesville – 9510 E. 146th St.
- West Lafayette – 332 E. State St.
The company has not shared how long the closures might last. But if you need to get a Moe’s fix, the company says its locations in Westfield and Zionsville will remain open in the meantime.
- Zionsville – 11306 N. Michigan Rd.
- Westfield – 3300 IN-32.