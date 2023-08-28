Search
Moe’s Southwest Grill temporarily closing 7 locations in Indianapolis area

A picture of a Moe's Southwest Grill location. (Provided Photo/Moe's Southwest Grill)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re curious why your neighborhood Moe’s location seems closed, chances are it might be.

Moe’s Southwest Grill announced the closure of 7 different locations in the greater Indianapolis area starting Monday.

A spokesperson from the company told News 8 that the grill’s locations are independently owned and operated, and many factors go into the decision to close locations.

“The Greenwood, Fishers, IUPUI, Noblesville, and Lebanon locations are temporarily closed. A number of factors go into the decision to close a location,” the spokesperson for Moe’s said Monday.

The affected locations are listed below.

  • Fishers Town Commons – 8235 E. 116th St.
  • Greenwood – 7853 U.S. 31 S.
  • Indianapolis – 910 West 10th St.
  • Lebanon – 1519 W. South St.
  • Muncie – 909 W. McGalliard Rd.
  • Noblesville – 9510 E. 146th St.
  • West Lafayette – 332 E. State St.

The company has not shared how long the closures might last. But if you need to get a Moe’s fix, the company says its locations in Westfield and Zionsville will remain open in the meantime.

  • Zionsville – 11306 N. Michigan Rd.
  • Westfield – 3300 IN-32.

