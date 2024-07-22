Mom, 2 kids displaced after Noblesville apartment fire

An apartment fire in Noblesville on Sunday displaced a mother and her two kids, the Noblesville Fire Department said. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department via X)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An apartment fire ripped through a Noblesville apartment on Sunday, displacing a mother and her two kids.

Crews with the Noblesville Fire Department say they were called to the 17000 block of Phillip Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday on a report of an apartment fire.

That block is in the Princeton Lake apartments near State Road 37 and Conner Street.

They arrived at the apartment and found heavy black smoke pouring out the windows. Crews contained the fire shortly after arriving.

The fire department says a mother and her two children, ages 8 and 4, lived in the apartment and were alerted to the fire through smoke alarms. They escaped the apartment uninjured.

The Red Cross would be assisting the family, firefighters say. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No other injuries or damaged apartments were reported.