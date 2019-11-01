Mom arrested after leaving boys home alone sues Muncie, police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A single mother who claims she was falsely arrested for leaving her two boys at their Muncie home alone has sued the city and the police officer in federal court.

Taylor Cumings says she underwent an unreasonable seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment and a false arrest under Indiana law.

Cumings faced concerns from her employer and coworkers of missing work multiple times to care for her children, ages 4 and 7. On Dec. 18, 4-year-old Kamron was home sick from school. She decided to go to work and leave 7-year-old Tyruse to care for him.

In December, Cumings told News 8 her decision was not ideal, but she believed Tyruse was mature enough to handle his older brother.

Police received an anonymous tip and went to the home in the 1800 block of South Franklin Street. The boys, who were watching the movie “Home Alone,” refused to answer the door, as they had been told by their mother. They called her, and she came to the house and let in Officer Ryan McCorkle. They lawsuit said the officer could see the boys were unharmed and watching the 1990 comedy about a boy who awakens to find his family has left on a vacation without him.

McCorkle placed Cumings in handcuffs and preliminarily charged her with neglect. She spent two nights in jail before she could pay a bond and leave, the lawsuit says.

Indiana Child Protective Services investigated and found the neglect charge was unsubstantiated. The Delaware County prosecutor did not file formal charges.

Cumings was subsequently fired from her job at the Youth Opportunity Center, a group home for troubled teens at 3700 W. Kilgore Ave.

Her case garnered national news coverage, and she received an outpouring of support from the community, including donations and kind words.

Cumings told News 8 in December that she would not put her work over her children ever again. “Absolutely not. Never. It will never happen again,” Cumings said.