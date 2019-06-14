Mom hits wrong pedal, drives into child care center wall

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mom hit the gas instead of the brake, and her car went into a child care center late Thursday afternoon on the north side. 

Indianapolis Fire Department was sent about 5:55 p.m to Woodfield Crossing KinderCare Learning Center, 8485 Woodfield Crossing Blvd. That’s just southwest of East 82nd Street and North Keystone Avenue. 

An employee of the child care and early childhood education facility said no one was hurt. A wall near the front entrance showed visible damage. 

Samantha Casey, the center’s director, said the facility will be open Friday, but declined further comment.

The fire department did not immediately respond to an email seeking further information. 

