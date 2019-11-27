Mom of woman who disappeared: ‘It’s like I lost a friend’

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon family is continuing to search for answers in their loved one’s disappearance.

The family of Najah Ferrell, 30, continues to tell her story in the hopes someone can provide even the tiniest bit of information. Ferrell was last seen at her home in the area of Dan Jones Road and County Road 100 South around 3 a.m. March 15 when she left for work.

Ferrell’s family said Tuesday her disappearance is hitting them pretty hard during the holiday season. They say they wish the doors would open up and Ferrell would come back into their lives. Avon police invited the news media to interview Ferrell’s mom.

“She was a great friend,” said Paula Gohlson. “I was her mother, but it’s like I lost a friend. Because I could depend on her. If I needed something, I could call her. Like, now, sometimes I’m driving along, or if I’m in church, and I look at my phone like I’m going to text her and I remember that I can’t.”

It’s been seven months since anything developed in Ferrell’s disappearance. In April, her foot was found, but nothing else, leaving her family with so many unanswered questions. Foul play is suspected in Ferrell’s death, police have said.

“You accept that she’s not here,” Gohlson said. “But I’m not going to accept that we have no answers. I am not going to accept that.”

To get those answers, they’ve continued to bring up happy but painful memories to keep her name and story in people’s minds.

“It’s hard not to be able to talk to her every day, FaceTime her and make sure that she’s OK and see how her day is doing,” said Crystal Royal, a friend of Ferrell. “It’s very hard.”

After all those months of pain and sorrow, her family says they’re still holding onto the hope that she’ll walk through the door and they can tell her what they’ve been thinking all this time.

“That I love you and I’m so glad to see you,” Gohlson said. “And I’ve missed you!”

But they say they’re not just waiting around for that to happen. They’ll continue to tell Ferrell’s story hoping one day they can find Ferrell or get closure.

“Seven months ago, we needed answers,” Royal said. “It’s, like, very imperative that we get these answers.”

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to find something,” Gohlson said. “What happened to let them know that I’m working toward finding out what happened. We’re going to do what we can and have not stopped and I will not stop. If I have to make it my life’s mission, I will.”