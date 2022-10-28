Local

Mom plans to sue IndyGo after daughter stabbed while riding bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother in Indianapolis says she is taking a stand against IndyGo bus service after her daughter was nearly killed by a woman while riding a bus.

“There was blood everywhere, blood everywhere, all over the ground and the bus. There was blood everywhere, and so it’s just tough,” said Nikki Spralls, the mother of 17-year-old Daian Manns.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Daian while she was riding an IndyGo bus in September.

Spralls is in the process of filing a lawsuit against IndyGo. “When you attack a stranger … no, there’s something wrong with you. You’re a violent person and you should not be out in the normal society. You should not be out here.”

Spralls says Daian fought for her life until a good Samaritan intervened by throwing a bag on top of Bailey.

Spralls says she arrived at the scene as police arrested the woman.

Spralls said of her daughter, “She could be dead right now. She might not be here. I don’t even know. I’m very thankful. I am at a loss for words because I still cannot believe that this has happened. She has to stay in a cervical collar for a while, and we’re not sure how long because they have to keep track of as far as how she’s healing.”

Spralls is asking IndyGo to change its protocols so that it’s safer for kids to take the bus.

News 8 reached out to IndyGo for a statement, but they said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Spralls said of her daughter, “She got on the bus and she showed her school ID to let the bus driver know that she is a child riding the bus, and I just want us to be aware that there are adults. This person was 32 years old attacking a 17-year-old child who has never done anything wrong to anyone. She’s innocent and this person because she rode the bus to school has stolen her innocence.”

“Nothing is the same as how it was a long time ago and so the bus now is just not safe unless they can put security on every bus. It’s just not safe for children.”

Spralls is asking the community for help online to raise money to buy a car for her daughter so that she never has to take public transportation again.