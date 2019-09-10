Mom shares fear after IPS bus scare

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every day when 5-year-old Anthony Mahurn gets off the school bus, one of three adults is supposed to be waiting for him.

On Monday, he was allegedly ordered off the Indianapolis Public Schools bus although no one was there.

Mahurn was doing his schoolwork at home Tuesday after he gave his mother, Torah Baker, a scare when she went to his bus stop Monday.

“I was sitting at his bus stop for 30 minutes. I called the school, and they said the bus was running five minutes late, nothing unusual. That bus driver is always late in the afternoons and in the mornings,” Baker said.

She said she waited for the bus Monday, but eventually called the Indianapolis Public Schools transportation office.

“The bus driver told them he had no knowledge of where my son was,” Baker said.

According to Baker, IPS has had confusion with bus stops since school started six weeks ago. Anthony’s first assigned bus stop was at Cameron and Manker streets, then he was reassigned to Albany Street and Allen Avenue, where Baker waited Monday.

IPS told News 8 that, according to GPS coordinates taken from Anthony’s bus, the driver arrived 5 minutes early Monday.

IPS warns parents to arrive 10 minutes before scheduled pickup and drop-off times.