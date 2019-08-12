‘Mom & Tots’ day canceled at Colts Training Camp

Photo of Colts camp. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The “Mom & Tots” day out was canceled Monday morning due to inclement weather.

The Indianapolis Colts announced the cancellation after the decision to move practice inside had been made.

Anyone that had registered for Mom & Tots day received a cancellation alert via email and through the Colts camp app.

Moms & Tots day was supposed to kick off at 8:00 a.m. with a Baby Boot Camp fitness class.

It’s a workout designed for moms of all fitness levels that incorporates strollers into a workout.

Painting classes, concession deals and discounts at the Colts Pro Shop were also canceled as part of Colts City being shut down.

No make-up date has been scheduled yet.

Training camp ends Thursday with a practice against the Cleveland Browns.



For a schedule of the camp’s last week of activities, click here.