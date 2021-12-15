Local

Moms Demand Action Indiana chapter reflects on 9 years since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been nine years since a gunman killed 20 first grade students and six educators inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. Indiana mother, Jennifer Haan, and now member of Moms Demand Action, still remembers exactly what she was doing that day.

“Nine years ago, I was icing the cake for my son’s first birthday and I will be celebrating his 10th birthday tomorrow,” Haan said.

Nine years later she said she’s more thankful for moments that other families are forced to miss out on because of gun violence.

“here I am, advocating for a change in laws and a change in culture. We can have the 2nd amendment and we can be responsible,” Haan said.

The Indiana chapter started in Zionsville shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting. Haan said although there have been more mass shootings and a rise in gun violence in many major cities since then, it wouldn’t be fair to say nothing has changed.

“Just last week in Atlanta, for instance, there was a school system, the public schools of Atlanta passed a safe storage resolution. So, when schools take it upon themselves to pass resolutions like that, it amplifies the message that we can be responsible gun owners, we can keep our guns locked up and we can prevent school shootings from happening. Those are conversations we were not having nine years ago,” said Haan.

President Joe Biden shared a similar sentiment Tuesday, but he also said Congress has acted too slowly to implement new gun laws.

“As a nation, we owe all these families more than our prayers, we owe them action,” said President Biden.

Haan said there is an opportunity for some major action to be taken next near.

“We could pass in 2022, a safe storage legislation. That is a bill that will be coming forward. We hope the legislature will hear that bill this year and that would require parents to store their guns so that they can’t be used in acts of violence,” said Haan.

To learn more about joining Moms Demand Action, text ‘act’ to 64433.