Moms Demand Action wants Indiana lawmakers to address gun violence

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers from the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday.

Following the recent mass shootings, the chapter is calling on Indiana lawmakers to take action.

“We believe this is the moment. We know that people are tired and that this is enough. It should’ve been enough after Parkland; it should’ve been enough after Sandy Hook. It should’ve been enough after all the cities we know because of mass shootings, but it should also be enough because of the daily gun violence that goes on in our cities, like Indianapolis and across the country,” said Jennifer Haan, with Moms Demand Action.

Moms Demand Action is asking specifically for senators to pass a federal red flag bill and legislation to require background checks on all gun sales.

