Monday is an Air Quality Action Day

Smoke dilutes the sun's rays at a golf course in central Indiana on July 16, 2023. An Air Quality Action Day is in effect Monday because of smoke from Canadian wildfires. (WISH Photo/Scott Sander)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is an Air Quality Action Day because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says high levels of fine particulates could cause unhealthy outdoor air quality in areas including Indianapolis, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Brownstown, Columbus, Bedford, and Terre Haute.

Fine particulates are microscopic pieces of dust, soot, liquid, and smoke smaller than a human hair’s width. When the tiny particles settle in a person’s lungs, they are hard to exhale and can cause coughing and difficulty breathing, even in healthy adults.

On Monday, try to limit prolonged time outdoors, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD.

A mask worn over the mouth and nose can help those who have to be outside.

To learn more or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov or check AirNow.gov, which updates every hour.

IDEM says there are several steps Hoosiers can take to reduce the fine particles in the air:

Avoid burning wood

Reduce time outdoors

Combine your errands into a single trip

Don’t use “gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles”

Don’t let your engine idle

Turn off your lights or set your thermostat to 70 degrees or below

Visit the IDEM website to learn more about Air Quality Action Days.