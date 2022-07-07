Local

‘Monet & Friends Alive’ arrives at THE LUME Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Move over, Van Gogh. There’s a new artist taking over THE LUME Indianapolis at Newfields, and he’s bringing his friends.

“Monet & Friends Alive,” a new immersive art experience, is now open. It follows a similar yearlong exhibit dedicated to the paintings of Vincent Gan Gogh.

The multi-sensory exhibition highlights the work of French Impressionist painter Oscar-Claude Monet.

The works of Monet and other Impressionist painters, including Paul Cézanne and Pierre-August Renoir, will come to life in an enormous, three-dimensional display filled with color and light. The experience is set to the music of Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Offenbach.

“As soon as you walk into the third floor, you see these amazing floor-to-ceiling images that completely surround you. Along with that, you have this beautiful musical score that rises and swells with the images,” Jonathan Berger, vice president of marketing and external affairs at Newfields, tells News 8.

The final gallery includes original drawings, paintings, and sculptures from Monet, Cézanne, Mary Cassatt, Edgar Degas, Édouard Manet, and others.

“It’s a great experience and a way for people to really experience art that have never gone to a museum,” Berger said. “I think that sometimes, museums can be a little intimidating for people and this is just a different way to consume art and explore.”

Tickets are on sale at the Newfields website.