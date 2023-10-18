Money-saving tips for Halloween 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and a national trade group is predicting this year’s holiday will break spending records in the United States.

The National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend $12.2 billion on Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations this year. It’s up from last year when the U.S. spent $10.6 billion.

Ahead of the fun, the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana gives trick-or-treaters and Halloween lovers some pointers on how to save money during the projected record-breaking season.

When it comes to costumes, the CEO of the local bureau, Rick Walz, recommends reusing old clothes to piece together a new outfit for your celebrations. He also suggests maybe renting a new one instead of buying this year. Both tips can also save on closet space.

Buy sweets in bulk! Walz says buying more at once will save money per piece of candy. He adds with the predicted uptick in sales, more trick-or-treaters will be out on Halloween. Plus, who doesn’t love leftover candy?

In the case of special events or haunted houses, Walz reminds potential visitors to check online reviews before buying tickets.

For shopping online, regardless of the season, buyers should double check they are using websites with URLs starting with “HTTPS.” The “S” stands for secure.

“Look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information,” Walz said in a release. “If it is not clearly listed, or they only have an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere.”

He also says shoppers should use credit cards online and not debit cards, as they usually have better protections against fraud.

Seasonal stores often offer fun and creative decor shoppers may not be able to find any time of the year.

In-person shoppers should ask for a website or contact information in case of a need for a return.