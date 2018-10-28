Monroe County authorities investigating fatal shooting
MONROE COUNTY. Ind. (WISH) - Officials in Monroe County are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting.
According to the Monore County Coroner's Office, the shooting happened early Sunday morning.
The victim in the shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Kemontie Johnson from Indianapolis.
An autopsy is schedule for sometime Monday.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
