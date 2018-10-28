Local News

Monroe County authorities investigating fatal shooting

MONROE COUNTY. Ind. (WISH) - Officials in Monroe County are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting.

According to the Monore County Coroner's Office, the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Kemontie Johnson from Indianapolis.

An autopsy is schedule for sometime Monday.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

