Monroe County authorities investigating fatal shooting

MONROE COUNTY. Ind. (WISH) - Officials in Monroe County are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting.

According to the Monore County Coroner's Office, the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Kemontie Johnson from Indianapolis.

An autopsy is schedule for sometime Monday.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.