Monroe County fire stations set to open as warming centers during extreme cold

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Cold temperatures can be deadly.

According to the eight-day forecast from Storm Track 8 meteorologists, temperatures across the area are predicted to drastically decline. Some areas will see high temperatures in the teens in coming days, and steady bouts of rain turning to snow. The weather will make travel very difficult, but imagine having to live or sleep outside.

With the temperatures set to drop to dangerously cold levels, selected Monroe County fire stations will be opening their doors for temporary relief. Justin L. Baker, the county’s deputy director of the Emergency Management Agency, sent out a flyer Tuesday with details.

A warming center — also called a heat bank or a warm bank — is a short-term emergency shelter that operates when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperature become dangerously inclement. The flyer says the stations are for people who do not have heat. They can come in for a warmup and continue on their way. Food, showers, and areas for sleep will not be available.

The warming centers will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 13-20 at these locations in Monroe County:

Bloomington Fire Station 1 (Headquarters), 226 College Ave., Bloomington.

Bloomington Fire Station 2, 209 S. Fairfield Drive, Bloomington.

Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters, 5080 W. State Road 46, Ellettsville.

Monroe Fire Protection District-Perry, 3953 S. Kennedy Drive, Bloomington.

Monroe Fire Protection District-Clear Creek, 9094 S. Strain Ridge Road, Bloomington.

Monroe Fire Protection District-Indiana Creek, 8019 S. Rockport Road, Bloomington.

Monroe Fire Protection District-Bloomington, 5081 N. Old State Road 37, Bloomington.

Monroe Fire Protection District-Van Buren, 2130 S. Kirby Road, Bloomington.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.