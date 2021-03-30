Monroe County reserve deputy dies in crash while responding to scene

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A reserve deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office died Monday evening in a crash while responding to a scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy James Driver was responding to a crash around 4 p.m. Monday with his emergency lights and sirens activated when he was involved in a separate accident on West State Road 45 at West Eller Road, the sheriff’s office said. No details about the circumstances of that crash or the vehicles involved were immediately provided.

Driver was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Indiana State Police are investigating the crash that led to Driver’s death.

According to the sheriff’s office, Driver is originally from the U.K. and lived in Spencer, Indiana. He was sworn in as a reserve deputy in June 2018. Driver leaves behind a wife, one daughter and two stepchildren.

News 8 has reached out to the Indiana State Police for information about the crash.