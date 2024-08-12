Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds vehicle, body in pond

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found a submerged vehicle with a body inside at a pond on Sunday, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Monroe County deputies were dispatched to the 2500 block of North Stonelake Drive on a report of a vehicle partially submerged in a pond near the area. The Monroe County Dive Team, medical services, and Monroe County Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the area. Members of the dive team located the vehicle in the water, which was occupied by an occupant in the driver seat.

The driver was already dead when investigators found him in the water.

Investigators are withholding the identity of the driver. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy for Monday. No further information was released.