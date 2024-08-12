Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds vehicle, body in pond

A photo of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found a submerged vehicle with a body inside at a pond on Sunday, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Monroe County deputies were dispatched to the 2500 block of North Stonelake Drive on a report of a vehicle partially submerged in a pond near the area. The Monroe County Dive Team, medical services, and Monroe County Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the area. Members of the dive team located the vehicle in the water, which was occupied by an occupant in the driver seat.

The driver was already dead when investigators found him in the water.

Investigators are withholding the identity of the driver. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy for Monday. No further information was released.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Zaire Franklin, Anthony Richardson help...
Indianapolis Colts /
Pair of Indiana high schoolers...
Sports /
Odon man arrested after vehicle...
Indiana News /
US surgeon general was warned...
Political News /
Firefighters battle several ‘suspicious’ fires...
Local News /
Israel widens evacuation orders in...
International News /
Debby’s aftermath leaves thousands in...
National News /
Colts fall to Broncos in...
Indianapolis Colts /