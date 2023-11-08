Monrovia High School band stops by Daybreak ahead of Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marching bands from across the nation are returning to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday for the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

The Monrovia High School band stopped by News 8 studio on Wednesday ahead of their performance on Thursday to share more on the competition.

The band’s director, Brian Willett, and Jeremy Earnhart, the president and CEO of Music for All, joined the show, as well.

Willett says that the band placed 5th at state finals this year, with a “tremendous amount” of work and planning that starts at the beginning of the year. The pieces then come together in the summer during band camps and practices.

Willet says it couldn’t have been done without the support from their school and community. “We have great administrative support, our parents are outstanding, and we surround ourselves with great kids,” he said.

Earhart also shares more about the history of the competition and what goes into putting the event together.

The Monrovia High School band also performed live at the News 8 studio, blowing the station away with their performance of “Appalachian Morning.”

Preliminary rounds start on Thursday and Friday, with Monrovia High School performing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The semi-finals and finals are Saturday.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.