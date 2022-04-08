Local

Monster Jam returns to Indy at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a motorsports fan, brace yourself for an action-packed weekend as Monster Jam is back in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Professionally-trained monster truck drivers are revving up their engines to hit the dirt Saturday and Sunday.

The much-anticipated return of the event is welcoming back fans at 100% full capacity. You can get up close and personal to see the big trucks, meet your favorite drivers and crews, and take pictures with them at the Monster Jam Pit.

The big show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The legendary Grave Digger, driven by Adam Anderson, and Max-D, driven by Tom Meents, are known rivals in the circuit will go head-to-head.

A host of other professional drivers will also show off their skills and compete in competitions of speed and freestyle events.

For ticket information, click here.