Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does Haunted Houses

ANDERSON (WISH) — In this week’s two-part segment of Jeremy on the Job, Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins is taking on the spookiest job of the season: creating monsters! Jeremy went behind the scenes of Indy Scream Park in Anderson to get a glimpse of the world of haunted of houses.

Part One: Monster Makeover

Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does Haunted Houses – Pt. 1

Jeremy kicked off his experience inside the park’s makeup trailer, where he met Jody, the makeup manager in charge of transforming 150 actors every night.

“Good morning, Jody! So, you’re going to help me get on the job this morning and learn how to make some monsters?” Jeremy asked, his excitement growing.

“We are, we are,” Jody laughed. “Every night we have just over two hours to get everyone ready, and I’ve got nine people on my team helping to get it done. But we’ve got tricks and tips to make it happen, and I’m going to teach you some of those today!”

Armed with a “bruise wheel” and a sponge, Jeremy followed Jody’s instructions. “Start with the darkest color and build from there,” she explained. “You just dab it on where you want the bruise to go, add a little of the yellows and greens, and look at that — it’s like a real bruise!”

Jeremy quickly got the hang of it, even adding a “fresh scab” to his model. “I think I’m ready to scare some people!” he laughed, holding up his handiwork. “From one to 10, I’d say I’m a solid monster maker!”

But the fun didn’t stop there. After his makeup training, Jeremy headed into the heart of the haunted house to test his skills on the field.

Part Two: Not so Happy Haunting

Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does Haunted Houses – Pt. 2

As soon as he stepped into the haunted house, Jeremy’s “monster” makeup skills were put to the ultimate test — alongside his courage. Accompanied by Audrey, a haunted house guide, he braved the park’s most terrifying corridors.

“All right, here we go! They say the show must go on, so let’s do this,” Jeremy said, giving himself a pep talk. Just moments later, he was startled by a costumed actor jumping out from the shadows. “Jiminy Cricket!” he yelped. “I’m definitely not the only one who’s spooked!”

Conclusion

As they continued through the attraction, Jeremy’s nerves were tested again and again. “My lord, help me as I walk through here,” he laughed, realizing just how real the scares felt. After facing countless characters and dodging creepy creatures, he finally spotted the exit.

“Where’s the door? I think I’m ready to head back to Daybreak!” Jeremy joked as he made his way out. “I don’t know if I could do this every day, but I’m glad I made it through in one piece.”

Catch more of Jeremy’s adventures on “Jeremy on the Job” every other Friday on WISH-TV, or visit wishtv.com. And don’t forget to follow Jeremy on Facebook to see his next on-the-job challenge!