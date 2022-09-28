Local

“Monthly Movie Nights” bring Indiana films to Hoosier theaters

INDIANAPOLIS – A new initiative aimed to support Indiana filmmakers is underway.

“Monthly Movie Nights” was started by Hoosier Films, an organization created to address the lack of awareness of the thriving independent film scene in Indiana, and to provide distribution opportunities to Indiana filmmakers.

“We have over 100 filmmakers in our network,” CEO of Hoosier Films, Meredith McGriff, said.

She explained that they work with small theaters that work hard to come back from the pandemic.

“We had this plan in place before the pandemic and didn’t get to launch the program back in 2020 like we planned, so we’ve been sitting on these plans and other expansions for a while,” McGriff said.

“We’re just so excited where we are finally at a point where people feel safe enough to go out and watch films, and get back to supporting the arts,” McGriff said.

Filmmakers can submit there films through Hoosier Films streaming service and by networking at the Hoosier Film Festival that’s held in March in Bloomington every year.

“A team will choose a broad selection to show each month,” McGriff said.

For more information on Hoosier Films click here.