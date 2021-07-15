Local

Monticello man dies when car crashes into ambulance near Delphi

Celestino Martinez, 80, crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck an ambulance about 11:30 a.m. July 15, 2021, while driving a red 2016 Buick Enclave north on U.S. 421 north of County Road 525 North, police said. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A Monticello man died in a crash of his car and an ambulance Thursday morning northwest of Delphi in Carroll County, Indiana State Police said.

Celestino Martinez, 80, crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck an ambulance about 11:30 a.m. Thursday while driving a red 2016 Buick Enclave north on U.S. 421 north of County Road 525 North, police said.

The 2021 Ford “IU Hospital Ambulance” was traveling south on U.S. 421 when it was struck head-on by the Buick, a state police news release said, and both vehicles came to rest on the east side of the road. Emergency medical services took the ambulance driver and passengers to a Lafayette-area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Martinez died at the scene.