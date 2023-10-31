Monument Circle hosts Day of the Dead celebration

Organizers hope a new annual tradition started Oct. 30, 2023, on Indianapolis' Monument Circle with a Day of the Dead celebration. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Organizers hope a new annual tradition started Monday night on Monument Circle with a Day of the Dead celebration.

Spark on the Circle sponsored the event. Organizers hope the event will spark interest for community members to learn about the traditions in Mexico. The event featured live music and entertainment, and traditional food.

Organizers say they taught about the traditions and symbolism of the Day of the Dead, which is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1-2

Ana Santiago, president of Mexico’s Sister Cities Committee, told News 8, “When you think about Mexico you think about family, you think about gatherings, you think about colors, music. So, what better event that Día de Los Muertos on the Circle to really do a bilingual program and start doing that.”

The public event was free. Organizers say more events like Monday’s will be coming to the Circle City.