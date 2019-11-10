Monumental Marathon celebrates record year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday’s Monumental Marathon was the biggest yet.

According to Beyond Monumental, this is the first year the full marathon, the half marathon, and the 5K race have all sold out.

More than 19,000 athletes participated, including more than 4,700 marathon finishers, a record number. Runners had up to 6.5 hours to complete the full 26.2 mile course.

Thirty-nine athletes qualified for the 2020 Olympic Team Trials Marathon, with 22 women doing so in the full marathon event.

The men’s champion, Nate Guthals of Olathe, Kansas, finished in 2:17:51. The women’s champion, Don McMahan of Rochester, Michigan, set a new course record, finishing in 2:35:36.

Proceeds from the Monumental Marathon go to support education in central Indiana.