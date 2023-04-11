Monumental Marathon racers qualify for Boston Marathon with goal to raise awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands compete in the Boston Marathon. Some include those that have trained their entire lives, while others do it to help others.

The Shinneman Family will run the April 17th race with the goal to help others.

Jamie and Amy Shinneman qualified for the Massachusetts-based marathon when they completed the Monumental Marathon in November. The difference between the Shinnemans and other racers is that the husband and wife use a duo bike because Amy has muscular dystrophy. It’s a way for Amy to join Jamie on his runs.

“I’ve watched Jamie run the Boston Marathon twice as a spectator, so I’m really excited to actually be a part of the Boston Marathon,” Amy said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Since the pair got the duo bike in 2015, they’ve completed three races together — including the Chicago and New York Marathons.

“Yea, I’m pretty nervous,” explained Jamie of his upcoming race. “Even though I’ve done it before, she’s not. So, I’m excited to run her down the streets of Boston at one of the most iconic marathons in the world. I’m excited for her to see all of that.”

The couple will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the race.

Their goals for the future include the Berlin, London, and Tokyo Marathons.