Monumental Marathon takes over Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of people hit the pavement downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning for the 16th annual Monumental Marathon.

The route took runners through the city’s center up to Broad Ripple and back down, winding through neighborhoods along the way.

It’s the 11th sell-out in a row for the marathon. In total, about 15,000 people hit the course in the full marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K races.

Executive Director Jed Cornforth says it’s always exciting to see that many people downtown.

“When we start to see 15,000 people show up pretty much all at once. It’s what we work all year for,” Cornforth said. “We just can’t wait for it. It’s an exciting day.”

According to organizers, runners from all 50 states and more than 25 countries registered for the event.

Among the marathon field are Jenna and Louis Meeks, a couple from Lansing, Michigan. A family member encouraged the two to come into town for the race.

“I’m trying to beat my younger brother this year, once again,” Jenna said. “He invited us down here, and we’ve never been to this state.”

Thousands more came to cheer on their friends and family or volunteer for the occasion.

Tina Rasmussen helped by handing out drinks and food to the runners at the finish line.

“It’s just such an exciting event,” Rasmussen said. “I’m a CNO (Financial Group) employee and am just happy to support the finishers and the runners here today.”

CNO Financial Group is the title sponsor of the Marathon. CEO Gary Bhojwani says his company is proud to help out the event, especially since they’re headquartered in Carmel.

“We’ve got several hundred associates that are participating,” Bhojwani said. “It’s just a great way to give back to the community. Most importantly, it’s consistent with our message of health and wellness.”

Commuters should expect road closures until at least 5 p.m. downtown. Many bus routes will also be impacted throughout the day.

For race results, click here.