Mooresville woman dead after rollover crash on I-65 in White County

CHALMERS, Ind. (WISH) — A 28-year-old Mooresville woman died Sunday after an overnight crash on Interstate 65 in White County.

Indiana State Police believe a 2005 Ford Focus being driven by Lindsay Estep was traveling southbound on I-65 near the 190 mile marker — that’s west of Chalmers — when for unknown reasons it left the east side of the roadway, came back onto the roadway, crossed the southbound lanes and drove into a ditch, rolling several times. The crash ejected Estep from the vehicle, ISP said.

Estep was taken to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, where she later died of her injuries.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.