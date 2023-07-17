Moped rider killed after being hit by truck on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed after they were struck by a vehicle while riding their moped on Indianapolis’ southeast side.

Investigators have not shared the name or age of the person yet.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of Bacon Street and Carson Ave on a report of a crash. That is in a residential area off Troy Avenue.

During their initial investigation, they learned a person on a moped was traveling west on Bacon Street when it ran a stop sign. A truck traveling north on Carson Avenue then hit the moped.

The driver of the moped was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and worked with officers. Investigators believe weather was a factor in the crash.