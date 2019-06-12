More acts announced for 2019 Indiana State Fair

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted:
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair has announced another round of acts appearing on the free stage at the 2019 Indiana State Fair.

The additional five acts include the following:

  • Air Supply – Monday, Aug. 5
  • SWITCHFOOT  – Wednesday, Aug. 7
  • David Nail  – Saturday, Aug. 10
  • Sixteen Candles (1980s Party Cover band) – Tuesday, Aug. 13
  • Boyz II Men – Wednesday, Aug.14

Last week, the fair released the names of six acts that will appear during the 2019 Indiana State Fair. 

The 2019 Indiana State Fair will run from Aug. 2-18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 

