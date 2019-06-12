More acts announced for 2019 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair has announced another round of acts appearing on the free stage at the 2019 Indiana State Fair.
The additional five acts include the following:
- Air Supply – Monday, Aug. 5
- SWITCHFOOT – Wednesday, Aug. 7
- David Nail – Saturday, Aug. 10
- Sixteen Candles (1980s Party Cover band) – Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Boyz II Men – Wednesday, Aug.14
Last week, the fair released the names of six acts that will appear during the 2019 Indiana State Fair.
The 2019 Indiana State Fair will run from Aug. 2-18.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.