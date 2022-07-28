Local

More cases of monkeypox reported in Marion County

Digitally-colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicting a monkeypox virion (virus particle), obtained from a clinical sample associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak, published June 6, 2022. The image depicts a thin section image from a human skin sample. On the left are mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right are the crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health officials in Marion County on Thursday reported more “presumed positive” cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17.

The Marion County Public Health Department announced its first two monkeypox cases on July 13.

“We must all be vigilant in understanding that, while some individuals are at a higher risk for monkeypox, it can spread to anyone,” Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, said in a statement. “Be aware of the symptoms, and please seek the help of a medical provider if you have any questions.”

There are 37 cases of monkeypox in Indiana and 4,639 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is unclear how many of the newly-announced Marion County cases are included in the CDC data. The agency is expected to announce updated numbers Thursday afternoon.

Monkeypox symptoms include a rash that can look like blisters or pimples on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; swollen lymph nodes; body aches; and exhuastion.

More information on monkeypox is available on the CDC’s website.