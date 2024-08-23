More lane restrictions coming to I-465 on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says starting Friday, the left two lanes of I-465 between Minnesota Street and I-74 will be closed for paving and patchwork.
According to an announcement by INDOT, crews will restrict the two left lanes of I-465 northbound between Minnesota St. and I-74.
The following ramps will be impacted:
- U.S. 40 eastbound and westbound to I-465 northbound ramp
- U.S. 36 eastbound and westbound to I-465 northbound ramp
- 10th St. eastbound and westbound to I-465 northbound ramp
The I-70 EB collector-distributor will be reduced to two lanes and the I-70 EB to I-465 NB ramp will be reduced to one lane.
Work’s expected to wrap up by Aug. 28, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
