More lane restrictions coming to I-465 on west side

(Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says starting Friday, the left two lanes of I-465 between Minnesota Street and I-74 will be closed for paving and patchwork. 

According to an announcement by INDOT, crews will restrict the two left lanes of I-465 northbound between Minnesota St. and I-74.

The following ramps will be impacted:

  • U.S. 40 eastbound and westbound to I-465 northbound ramp
  • U.S. 36 eastbound and westbound to I-465 northbound ramp
  • 10th St. eastbound and westbound to I-465 northbound ramp

The I-70 EB collector-distributor will be reduced to two lanes and the I-70 EB to I-465 NB ramp will be reduced to one lane.

Work’s expected to wrap up by Aug. 28, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

