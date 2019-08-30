More patrols and less construction for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are ramping up patrols as the Indiana Department of Transportation plans to pull back on several projects.

Both agencies are working to make Indiana highways safer as you prepare to hit the road this Labor Day weekend.

According to INDOT anywhere it’s safe and possible, barricades will be removed from the interstate.

That should help ease some congestion from Labor Day weekend travel.

However, your chances of getting pulled over are much higher throughout the weekend.

Indiana State Police are increasing sobriety checkpoints. They’ll also be targeting any drivers who put lives at danger, that includes distracted drivers who are texting or have their hands off the wheel for any reason.

Additionally with more people on the roads, police are looking for drivers who are aggressive and speeding.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said last Labor Day weekend there were more than 2,100 crashes in Indiana. Fifteen were fatal and of those 7 involved alcohol.

Some interstate projects are too big and too dangerous to pull barricades. INDOT has provided a list of those spots below:

Northern Indiana



I-69 in Grant County, between mile 262 and 269, is restricted to one northbound lane.

I-69 in Allen County, between mile 308-310, has the right lane closed, leaving two lanes in each direction.

I-69, in Steuben County, between mile 333-335 is reduced to one lane in each direction over Pigeon Creek.

I-69 in Steuben County, at exit 350, is reduced to one northbound lane.

The ramp connecting southbound Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-94 in Lake County is closed.

The ramp connecting westbound I-94 to northbound I-65 in Lake County is closed.

The ramp connecting U.S. 12/20 to southbound I-65 in Lake County is closed.

I-65 in Lake County, between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231, is reduced to two lanes in each direction with the left lane closed.

Central Indiana

I-74 in Montgomery County is restricted to one lane in each direction between mile 32-39 in the westbound lanes.

Southern Indiana