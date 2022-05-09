Local

More road construction projects begin this week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is here, and so is road construction.

In addition to road work already happening across Indianapolis, several additional construction projects will begin Monday or Tuesday.

Broad Ripple road closure

Guilford Avenue will close just north of Broad Ripple Avenue so Citizens Energy Group can start relocating water and gas mains as part of a larger project to improve Broad Ripple Avenue. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday. The road will remain open to local traffic.

Southwest side road closure

DPW crews will close Bridgeport Road from Washington Street to Morris Street on the city’s southwest side. Workers will be doing storm water and pedestrian infrastructure improvements. If the weather cooperates, the closure is expected to last five days.

The construction is part of a larger, $1.7 million project to improve storm water drainage and accessibility and connectivity to the area. The larger project is expected to be complete in October.

Southeast side stop signs

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, workers with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will begin installing stop signs and advanced warning signs on Southeastern Avenue and Thompson Road.

There won’t be any road closures, but drivers are asked to avoid the area. Flaggers will be out to help direct traffic.

The project was initially set to begin Monday, but will now start Tuesday.

Indy DPW says the whole process is expected to take about three hours.

In addition to these projects in Marion County, the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin work Monday to add a travel lane to I-70 in Hancock County.