More than 100 IU Health employees out after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100 people are no longer employed at Indiana University Health after refusing the organization’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

On Thursday, the healthcare system said 125 employees are no longer with the organization. A representative said that is “the equivalent of 61 full time employees.”

“Indiana University Health has put the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1,” read a statement.

The announcement comes after hundreds were suspended for not meeting the Sept. 1 deadline to get vaccinated.

IU Health has around 36,000 employees.

