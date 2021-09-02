Local

Hundreds of unvaccinated workers suspended by IU Health; elective surgeries postponed due to COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health is suspending hundreds of workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hospital system instituted a Sept. 1 deadline for workers to get vaccinated. On Thursday afternoon, the system said 97% of workers complied with the mandate and that fewer than 300 workers have been suspended.

The system has around 36,000 employees.

Suspensions last for two weeks. They will be allowed to return to work after two weeks if they attest to being fully or partially vaccinated.

The system is also suspended all inpatient elective surgeries due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. That is effective Monday.

Routine outpatient surgeries, such as colonoscopies, will not be affected.

This story originally stated that IU Health said more than 1,000 unvaccinated workers were suspended. The system now says fewer than 300 were suspended.