INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Roughly 500 were still without power just before 10 p.m. Sunday, after sustained winds hit the metro.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., IPL was reporting 2,376 people without power, with an outage "clusters" of more than 1,000 customers without power on the south side, near Homecroft.

Powerful winds caused outages last weekend for approximately 55,000 IPL customers, the company said. Those outages took several days to resolve.

News 8's Jenny Dreasler spoke with restaurant owners in Broad Ripple last week who were trying to keep business going in the dark with flashlights and ice.