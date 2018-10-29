Roughly 500 still without power in Indy after strong winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Roughly 500 were still without power just before 10 p.m. Sunday, after sustained winds hit the metro.
On Sunday around 5 p.m., IPL was reporting 2,376 people without power, with an outage "clusters" of more than 1,000 customers without power on the south side, near Homecroft.
Powerful winds caused outages last weekend for approximately 55,000 IPL customers, the company said. Those outages took several days to resolve.
News 8's Jenny Dreasler spoke with restaurant owners in Broad Ripple last week who were trying to keep business going in the dark with flashlights and ice.
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.