Local

More than 20 Indiana counties under travel advisories Monday

Bad weather on the M11, dusk. (Photo by Damian Gillie/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain, snow, and slick roads have prompted travel advisories in nearly two dozen Indiana counties Monday morning.

The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel advisory. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.

At 6 a.m., central Indiana counties in the yellow/advisory category included Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Putnam, and Tipton.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 12 p.m., with some patchy drizzle possible this morning along with snow flurries.

“It’s not going to create a widespread skating rink, but there could be some slick spots this morning,” Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey said.