More than 2,000 women from 35 states compete in Indy Women’s Half Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ninth annual Indy Women’s Half Marathon and 5K hit the streets of downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning.

The race was introduced to the central Indiana running community in August 2010 as the first women’s-only half marathon in Indiana.

This year the event drew more than 2,000 women. The race has now grown to the largest women’s-only race in the state.

It’s also the ninth largest women’s half marathon in the United States.

Race director Todd Oliver told News 8 the Indy Women’s Half has been able to keep up with the changes of women’s running as a sport as it makes its way from a social race to a hard and fast race that’s been able to attract women from all over the country.

This half marathon race kicked off at Military Park and made its way through downtown and alongside the White River and Riverside Park before returning to the park.

This unique race features elite female runners as well as those running for fun.

Pasca Myers of Fort Dodge, Iowa took first place in Saturday’s race. Originally from Kenya, Myers won the 2018 Indy Women’s Half and the 2019 Carmel Half Marathon.

