More than 20,000 people expected downtown for Indy LaborFest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis has transformed into the city’s 7th annual Indy LaborFest.

The festival is free to attend and will feature live music, food trucks and a kid’s zone.

But, it’s also a festival to celebrate Indiana’s workforce.

Indy LaborFest is hosted by the Central Indiana AFL-CIO representing nearly 52,000 active and retired union members from Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan and Hendricks counties.

“Labor Day is really about recognizing the enormous impact of Hoosier workers in our city, our state and our economy,” said David Bride, president of the Central Indiana AFL-CIO.

It’s a day people can learn more about unions and the career opportunities they support.

Maybe you want to learn what an electrician does? Or how you can turn a passion for metal into a job?

During Indy LaborFest, guests can visit interactive booths run by union leaders for demos, information and a chance to win prizes.

2019 is the 7th annual festival, but new to this year is the Indy Laborfest Cornhole Tournament.

To register, click here.

Indy LaborFest runs Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.