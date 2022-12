Local

More than 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm

The logo for AES Indiana. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana) (Provided Photo/Duke Energy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a thousand Hoosiers are without power Friday as the result of a potent winter storm.

According to AES Indiana, 924 customers were without power at 11:47 a.m.

Duke Energy reported 2,372 customers without power at 11:47 a.m. in Indiana.

Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy to report a power outage.